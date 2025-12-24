Ukrainian Tactical Withdrawal: Siversk Falls Amidst Continued Eastern Conflict

In a tactical move, Ukrainian military forces have withdrawn from the strategically vital eastern town of Siversk, marking a significant shift in the ongoing conflict. The withdrawal comes as Russian troops press advances towards major defensive hubs, placing additional strain on Ukraine's eastern defenses.

The capture of Siversk, a pre-war town of around 10,000, was earlier claimed by Russia. However, Ukraine's forces have focused efforts on disrupting Russian logistics, aiming to delay further advances. Despite their retreat, Ukrainian forces reportedly inflicted substantial casualties on Russian troops while retreating to conserve resources and personnel.

Elsewhere, fierce battles continue around what was once the logistical linchpin of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian troops remain in control of the northern parts, managing to fend off Russian mechanized assaults. This consistent aggression underscores the high stakes and continuing volatility of the eastern Ukrainian battlefield.