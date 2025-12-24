Tunisia Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener Against Uganda

Tunisia continued the strong start for former Africa Cup of Nations winners in Morocco, defeating Uganda 3-1 in Rabat during the final match of a busy Tuesday fixture list.

Ellyes Skhiri's early header put the 2004 champions ahead, with Elias Achouri extending the lead before half-time. Achouri's second goal in the 64th minute sealed Tunisia's dominance, despite a late goal from Uganda's Denis Omedi.

Tunisia's victory places them at the top of Group C, surpassing their performance from the last tournament in the Ivory Coast. Other past winners such as DR Congo, Nigeria, and Senegal also secured opening wins, highlighting the competition's intensity.