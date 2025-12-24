DHS Overhauls H-1B System to Prioritize Skill and Salary

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday a significant overhaul of the H-1B visa system, replacing the traditional lottery method with a process that prioritizes higher-paid, skilled foreign workers. This shift aims to rectify what some view as a misuse of the existing program primarily benefiting overseas workers at the expense of U.S. labor wages.

During the Trump administration, efforts were made to reshape the visa landscape, including imposing a hefty USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, with the intent to gear towards high-skilled labor. Despite criticism that the program serves entry-level positions, supporters argue it is pivotal in recruiting healthcare and education professionals, fostering innovation, and bolstering the U.S. economy.

The new system, set to take effect on February 27, 2026, will implement a weighted selection process to increase the chance of visas reaching more skilled workers, according to an official release. Businesses like Amazon and Google have been leading recipients in the past. The overall cap remains at 65,000 visas per year, plus an additional 20,000 for those with advanced degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)