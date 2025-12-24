Left Menu

DHS Overhauls H-1B System to Prioritize Skill and Salary

The Department of Homeland Security is revamping the H-1B visa system to favor higher-paid, skilled workers. Critics view the old lottery method as prone to abuse. The change reflects moves by the Trump administration to raise fees and foster innovation by prioritizing talent. The new system starts February 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 03:53 IST
DHS Overhauls H-1B System to Prioritize Skill and Salary
  • Country:
  • United States

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday a significant overhaul of the H-1B visa system, replacing the traditional lottery method with a process that prioritizes higher-paid, skilled foreign workers. This shift aims to rectify what some view as a misuse of the existing program primarily benefiting overseas workers at the expense of U.S. labor wages.

During the Trump administration, efforts were made to reshape the visa landscape, including imposing a hefty USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, with the intent to gear towards high-skilled labor. Despite criticism that the program serves entry-level positions, supporters argue it is pivotal in recruiting healthcare and education professionals, fostering innovation, and bolstering the U.S. economy.

The new system, set to take effect on February 27, 2026, will implement a weighted selection process to increase the chance of visas reaching more skilled workers, according to an official release. Businesses like Amazon and Google have been leading recipients in the past. The overall cap remains at 65,000 visas per year, plus an additional 20,000 for those with advanced degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025