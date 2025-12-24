Syria and Russia Deepen Strategic Ties in Defense and Economy
Syria's foreign and defense ministers met with Russian President Putin in Moscow to enhance bilateral cooperation. Discussions focused on military collaboration, economic projects, and infrastructure. Syria reaffirmed past agreements, ensuring Russia's military bases in the region remain secure. These talks signify strengthening ties post-Assad's regime change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 03:58 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Syria's foreign and defense ministers engaged in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, aiming to bolster ties in military, economic, and political spheres.
The meeting underscored a commitment to previous agreements and emphasized cooperation in defense industries, signaling Moscow's secure military foothold in Syria.
Additionally, discussions included modernizing Syria's army and enhancing economic and reconstruction efforts, indicating a renewed phase of bilateral engagement post-Assad's leadership downfall.
ALSO READ
U.S. Economy's Fastest Growth in Two Years: A Closer Look
Plummeting Confidence: Tariffs Shake Consumer Faith in Economy
U.S. Economy's Rapid Growth: A K-Shaped Dynamic
US Economy Showcases Robust Growth Amid Persistent Inflation
Vice-President Releases ‘Sanatan Sanskriti Ki Atal Drishti’ Honouring Vajpayee