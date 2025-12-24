Syria and Russia Deepen Strategic Ties in Defense and Economy

In a significant diplomatic move, Syria's foreign and defense ministers engaged in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, aiming to bolster ties in military, economic, and political spheres.

The meeting underscored a commitment to previous agreements and emphasized cooperation in defense industries, signaling Moscow's secure military foothold in Syria.

Additionally, discussions included modernizing Syria's army and enhancing economic and reconstruction efforts, indicating a renewed phase of bilateral engagement post-Assad's leadership downfall.