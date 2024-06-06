Canon Unveils RF 35mm F1.4L VCM Hybrid Lens and Speedlite EL-10

Canon Central and North Africa (Canon-CNA.com) has introduced two innovative products: the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM, a groundbreaking hybrid lens designed for both stills and video and the new Speedlite EL-10, aimed at elevating portrait photography with controllable lighting.

Introducing the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM

This hybrid lens provides creatives with the flexibility to achieve new levels of artistry in mixed media. It is the only RF prime lens featuring a dedicated iris control ring for video and an 11-blade aperture, which enables smooth out-of-focus areas to distinguish the subject from the background. Additionally, minimal focus breathing helps videographers avoid visual distractions when changing focus from one subject to another. Whether capturing events like weddings or shooting street documentaries, this lens offers a seamless experience for both stills and motion.

The 35mm focal length is ideal for wide-angle shots, such as group photos at events or reportage-style street photography. The f/1.4 aperture allows for precise depth of field control, ensuring excellent performance even in low-light conditions, such as during the golden hour or at night. The prime lens design of the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM also supports both front and rear filters, providing extra creative options.

Designed for photojournalists and content creators, this lens features fast Nano USM and Voice Coil Motor (VCM) technology for quick and precise focusing, essential for capturing fast-paced subjects like children or pets. The dedicated Lens Control Ring and customisable Lens Function Button allow photographers and videographers to adjust settings while staying immersed in the action.

The L-series design housing, with a fluorine coating to repel dirt and sand, ensures durability in challenging environments. The lens is lighter than its EF predecessor, making it comfortable for long periods of use. Aspheric and UD lens elements, along with Super Spectra and ASC coatings, ensure crystal clear images without flare and ghosting, even in bright sunlight.

Introducing the Canon Speedlite EL-10

Canon's new Speedlite EL-10 is lightweight, compact, and affordable, making it perfect for photographers looking to get creative with their lighting. With a leading 1.5-second recharge time, it integrates seamlessly with features like linked custom modes and remote flash control.

The multifunction shoe interface enhances communication, making the shooting experience smoother and easier. Linked custom shooting modes adapt to changing scenarios, such as moving from sunlight to shadow, and settings can be adjusted remotely via the Camera Connect smartphone app.

With 24-105mm zoom coverage and a versatile power range, the Speedlite EL-10 allows content creators to control their lighting and give images a professional finish, from highlighting a subject's eyes to creating moody portraits. Weighing just 284g and powered by four AA batteries, it's ideal for everyday use.

Canon's RF 35mm F1.4L VCM and Speedlite EL-10 offer versatility, flexibility, and seamless functionality, supporting content creators in pushing the boundaries of their creativity. Canon is committed to expanding the professional RF lens range, developing additional L series zoom and prime lenses with iris rings and size uniformity, following the hybrid stills/video concept of the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM.