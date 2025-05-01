Andre Agassi's Pickleball Debut Triumph at 55

Andre Agassi made a successful entrance into the professional pickleball scene at the age of 55, clinching victory in his debut match alongside young prodigy Anna Leigh Waters.

The pair triumphed in a closely contested encounter at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships, overcoming a duo of teenagers with scores of 11-8, 9-11, 11-7.

A former tennis legend, Agassi will also lend his expertise as a studio analyst for TNT Sports during the upcoming French Open, a tournament he famously won in 1999.

