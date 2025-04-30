Hat-Trick Heroics and Fifties Propel PBKS to Victory over CSK

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Punjab Kings outclassed Chennai Super Kings, securing a four-wicket victory and ending CSK's play-off aspirations. Shreyas Iyer's decisive inning, backed by a hat-trick from Yuzvendra Chahal, anchored the PBKS chase, chasing down a target of 190 with two balls to spare.

Chahal's remarkable final overs spell turned the tide, as his four-wicket haul ensured CSK's downfall despite a spirited innings from Sam Curran, who hammered 88 off 47 balls. CSK's efforts proved in vain as PBKS moved to the second position in the league standings.

The match witnessed stellar performances with both bat and ball. While Prabhsimran Singh supported Iyer with a brilliant fifty, Curran and Brevis tried to resurrect CSK's innings, only to be thwarted by Chahal's bowling mastery in crunch moments.

