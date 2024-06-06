Left Menu

Corvinus Zrt. & Vinci Airports Acquire Budapest Airport

Hungary's state-owned Corvinus Zrt. and French co-investor Vinci Airports have acquired Budapest Airport from its main shareholder AviAlliance and minority shareholders. Prior to the sale, AviAlliance, owned by Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), was the main shareholder with a 55.44% stake.

Hungary's state-owned Corvinus Zrt. and French co-investor Vinci Airports have acquired Budapest Airport from its main shareholder AviAlliance and minority shareholders, AviAlliance said in a statement on Thursday. It did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

Prior to the sale, the main shareholder in Budapest Airport with a 55.44% stake had been AviAlliance, owned by Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments). Malton, a subsidiary of Singapore's GIC Special Investments, controlled 23.33%, while Canada's Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec held the remaining 21.23%.

