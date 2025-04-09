Left Menu

Diplomatic Tug-of-War: George Glass Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to Japan Amid Tariff Tensions

The U.S. Senate has confirmed George Glass, a former diplomat and investment banker, as the ambassador to Japan. Known for his criticism of China's policies, Glass faces challenges as the U.S. and Japan aim to navigate economic relations strained by new tariffs imposed by President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 01:02 IST
The U.S. Senate confirmed George Glass, a former investment banker and vocal China critic, as the new ambassador to Japan on Tuesday. His appointment comes during a turbulent period in U.S.-Japan relations, marked by President Donald Trump's contentious tariff policies.

The Senate voted 66 to 32 in favor of Glass, who had previously served as ambassador to Portugal and was a key fundraiser for Trump's 2024 re-election campaign. Glass, who has a background in real estate, became known in Lisbon for his strong stance against Chinese investments and skepticism towards Beijing's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The confirmation occurs amidst brewing tensions as Trump's tariff hikes, including a 25% levy on auto imports, threaten Japan's economy. Analysts forecast these tariffs could decrease Japan's economic growth by up to 0.8%. Despite these challenges, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed disappointment in a call with Trump on Monday and urged a reconsideration of the trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

