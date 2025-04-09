Diplomatic Tug-of-War: George Glass Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to Japan Amid Tariff Tensions
The U.S. Senate confirmed George Glass, a former investment banker and vocal China critic, as the new ambassador to Japan on Tuesday. His appointment comes during a turbulent period in U.S.-Japan relations, marked by President Donald Trump's contentious tariff policies.
The Senate voted 66 to 32 in favor of Glass, who had previously served as ambassador to Portugal and was a key fundraiser for Trump's 2024 re-election campaign. Glass, who has a background in real estate, became known in Lisbon for his strong stance against Chinese investments and skepticism towards Beijing's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The confirmation occurs amidst brewing tensions as Trump's tariff hikes, including a 25% levy on auto imports, threaten Japan's economy. Analysts forecast these tariffs could decrease Japan's economic growth by up to 0.8%. Despite these challenges, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed disappointment in a call with Trump on Monday and urged a reconsideration of the trade policies.
