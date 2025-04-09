Mexico's Firm Stance Against U.S. Unilateral Military Interventions

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declared her nation's opposition to any unilateral military interventions by the United States, emphasizing that such actions would be ineffective. Her statement came during a press conference, addressing reports of potential U.S. drone strikes targeting drug cartels.

The report, first aired by NBC News, suggested that Trump's administration was contemplating military actions to curb drug trafficking at the Mexico-U.S. border. Sheinbaum expressed confidence in the ongoing security dialogue between the two countries, dismissing the likelihood of unilateral U.S. military moves.

The concern arose after the U.S. designated Mexican cartels as global terrorist organizations, possibly paving the way for unilateral interventions. In response, Sheinbaum proposed constitutional reforms to bolster protections for Mexico's sovereignty against foreign military actions.

