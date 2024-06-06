Wizz Air to Connect Indian and European Cities with Ultra-Low-Cost Flights

In an ambitious move, Hungary-based Wizz Air is gearing up to connect Indian and European cities with ultra-low-cost flights, pricing average one-way fares at just 200 euros.

The airline, which has been operational for over two decades, is in advanced discussions with both Indian government officials and aviation regulators to commence operations in India soon.

Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi highlighted the pressing need to offer affordable travel options for the Indian diaspora in Europe, emphasizing that the airline's new fleet of A321 XLR planes, capable of eight-hour non-stop flights, would play a pivotal role in this expansion starting next financial year.

