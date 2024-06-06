Left Menu

Tragic Train Collision Claims Four Lives in Czech Republic

Four people from Slovakia and Ukraine were killed, and more than 20 were injured in a collision between a passenger express train and a freight train in Pardubice, Czech Republic. The incident occurred on the main rail corridor from Prague to the east. Investigations are ongoing.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:40 IST
Tragic Train Collision Claims Four Lives in Czech Republic
AI Generated Representative Image

Four people from Slovakia and Ukraine were killed and more than 20 injured when a passenger express train and a freight train collided in the Czech city of Pardubice late on Wednesday, emergency and government officials said. In addition to the deaths, three people were seriously hurt and at least 20 suffered light injuries in the crash, which occurred around 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) on the main rail corridor from Prague to the east, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said.

The Ex 1021 express train, operated by the Czech private service RegioJet, was travelling overnight from Prague to Kosice in eastern Slovakia and onward to the Ukrainian town of Chop, according to the Czech Railway Administration. The passenger train had failed to stop at a red light, the Rail Safety Inspection Office said, adding that it was likely to take months to ascertain whether the cause was human error or a technical fault.

The dead were two Slovak women and two women from Ukraine, the Slovak and Ukrainian foreign ministries said. Czech police did not reveal any details on the victims. RegioJet offered support and compensation to the victims in a statement expressing its sorrow.

"We will do everything for a proper investigation," its owner Radim Jancura said. Rescue services said more than 300 passengers had been on board, and dozens of police, fire and emergency service units helped to evacuate the carriages.

Footage released by the fire brigade showed that at least one sleeper carriage had been mangled and left the track, and that both trains' locomotives were damaged. Czech Television cited a fire brigade spokesperson as saying the freight train was carrying the industrial chemical calcium carbide, but that no leak had occurred as the first two wagons were empty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024