Left Menu

WEF picks 10 Indian AI startups for biotech, space and neurotechnology advances

The 2024 Technology Pioneers cohort has the most representation from the largest entrepreneurship ecosystems in the world, the US and China, followed by India, which has more start-ups than ever before in this year's cohort.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:20 IST
WEF picks 10 Indian AI startups for biotech, space and neurotechnology advances
Representative Image (Source: Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has selected 10 indian tech startups under its 2024 Technology Pioneers initiative, focused on applying new breakthroughs in AI to develop clean energy solutions, healthcare innovation and progress in biotech, space and neurotechnology. Amperehour Solar, Cropin, Entri HealthPlix, International Battery Company, Niramai, NxtWave, Pixxel, Sarvam AI, String Bio are the selected companies based out of India.

The 2024 Technology Pioneers cohort has the most representation from the largest entrepreneurship ecosystems in the world, the US and China, followed by India, which has more start-ups than ever before in this year's cohort. This is part of WEF's 2024 cohort of Technology Pioneers initiative.

The selected companies will contribute cutting-edge insights and expertise to the Forum's global initiatives over the next two years and help scale their impact, the World Economic Forum said in a release. This year's Technology Pioneers cohort includes start-ups from 23 countries.

"These innovators are leveraging the most advanced technologies to drive the radical changes needed to confront the world's most urgent challenges. We are excited to see how their groundbreaking work will enrich Forum initiatives and how they will contribute to building dynamic partnerships between the public and private sectors to solve these critical global issues," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities, World Economic Forum. The selected cohort for 2024 will be invited to attend Forum meetings and discussions throughout the year, bringing together top leaders from both government and business.

The first meeting will be the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024, in Dalian, China, from June 25 to 27, as per the WEF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024