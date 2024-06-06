WEF picks 10 Indian AI startups for biotech, space and neurotechnology advances

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has selected 10 indian tech startups under its 2024 Technology Pioneers initiative, focused on applying new breakthroughs in AI to develop clean energy solutions, healthcare innovation and progress in biotech, space and neurotechnology. Amperehour Solar, Cropin, Entri HealthPlix, International Battery Company, Niramai, NxtWave, Pixxel, Sarvam AI, String Bio are the selected companies based out of India.

The 2024 Technology Pioneers cohort has the most representation from the largest entrepreneurship ecosystems in the world, the US and China, followed by India, which has more start-ups than ever before in this year's cohort. This is part of WEF's 2024 cohort of Technology Pioneers initiative.

The selected companies will contribute cutting-edge insights and expertise to the Forum's global initiatives over the next two years and help scale their impact, the World Economic Forum said in a release. This year's Technology Pioneers cohort includes start-ups from 23 countries.

"These innovators are leveraging the most advanced technologies to drive the radical changes needed to confront the world's most urgent challenges. We are excited to see how their groundbreaking work will enrich Forum initiatives and how they will contribute to building dynamic partnerships between the public and private sectors to solve these critical global issues," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities, World Economic Forum. The selected cohort for 2024 will be invited to attend Forum meetings and discussions throughout the year, bringing together top leaders from both government and business.

The first meeting will be the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024, in Dalian, China, from June 25 to 27, as per the WEF. (ANI)

