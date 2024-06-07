Peace and Economic Diversification Key to Poverty Reduction in Bangsamoro

The latest Philippines Economic Update from the World Bank emphasizes the importance of maintaining peace and diversifying economic activities to accelerate poverty reduction in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

After decades of sluggish economic growth, BARMM began to experience rapid expansion in 2017, with an average growth rate of 7.9% between 2017 and 2019, outpacing the national average. This growth, coupled with income growth and government and private transfers, led to a significant decline in poverty levels in the region, dropping to 37.2% in 2021 from over 60%.

Ndiame Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, highlights the role of diminished conflict in empowering farmers and entrepreneurs to invest more in their ventures, resulting in increased incomes and generating more job opportunities. However, maintaining peace is crucial for the region's long-term development prospects.

Given that agriculture is the primary income source for most of BARMM's population, enhancing agricultural productivity and raising farmers' incomes are essential for sustainable poverty reduction. Additionally, diversifying economic activities to create quality jobs is crucial for improving the region's economic prospects.

Despite recent progress, the poverty rate in BARMM remains more than double the national average, with a significant portion of the population still living in fragile economic conditions. This underscores the need for continued social protection and initiatives to improve livelihoods.

Improving access to basic services and infrastructure is also essential for rapid poverty reduction in BARMM. Challenges include limited access to safe water, sanitation facilities, electricity, healthcare, and education. Boosting women's economic involvement and empowerment is another urgent priority, given their underrepresentation in the workforce and high-earning roles.

Limited infrastructure, including inadequate street patterns, highway access, cellular phone signals, and internet connectivity, further compounds the challenges, particularly for agriculture-dependent households, fishing communities, and self-employed groups.

Overall, sustained efforts to maintain peace, enhance economic diversification, and improve access to basic services and infrastructure are critical for accelerating poverty reduction and fostering inclusive development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.