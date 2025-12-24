Tragedy in Ankara: Libyan Army's Chief of Staff Dies in Plane Crash

A devastating plane crash on Tuesday claimed the life of Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, the chief of staff of the Libyan army, shortly after leaving Turkey's capital, Ankara. The prime minister of Libya's internationally recognised government confirmed the tragic event, adding that four others were on the flight.

The crash included the commander of Libya's ground forces, the director of its military manufacturing authority, an adviser, and a photographer. Contact was lost with the jet near Ankara's Haymana district. The Dassault Falcon 50 had requested an emergency landing before losing contact; the crash's cause remains unclear.

An investigation spearheaded by Turkish authorities is in progress. Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah ordered the defense minister to send a delegation to Turkey. Official mourning has been declared in Libya. The tragedy follows Turkey's recent legislative move extending troop deployment in Libya, amidst evolving diplomatic ties.

