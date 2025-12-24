Left Menu

Tragedy in Ankara: Libyan Army's Chief of Staff Dies in Plane Crash

The Libyan army's chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, died in a plane crash after departing from Ankara, Turkey. Four others, including major military figures, were also on board. An investigation is underway as Libyan and Turkish officials seek clarity on the incident.

Tragedy in Ankara: Libyan Army's Chief of Staff Dies in Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating plane crash on Tuesday claimed the life of Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, the chief of staff of the Libyan army, shortly after leaving Turkey's capital, Ankara. The prime minister of Libya's internationally recognised government confirmed the tragic event, adding that four others were on the flight.

The crash included the commander of Libya's ground forces, the director of its military manufacturing authority, an adviser, and a photographer. Contact was lost with the jet near Ankara's Haymana district. The Dassault Falcon 50 had requested an emergency landing before losing contact; the crash's cause remains unclear.

An investigation spearheaded by Turkish authorities is in progress. Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah ordered the defense minister to send a delegation to Turkey. Official mourning has been declared in Libya. The tragedy follows Turkey's recent legislative move extending troop deployment in Libya, amidst evolving diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

