Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Chicago

The U.S. Supreme Court halted President Trump's attempt to deploy National Guard troops to the Chicago area, blocking a controversial strategy to use federal forces in Democratic-led areas. The court's decision stems from legal challenges by Illinois officials, contesting the use of military authority in domestic law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 03:04 IST
Supreme Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Chicago
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Supreme Court delivered a setback to President Trump's administration by blocking the deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago, as the president attempted to expand military presence in Democratic-led areas. This decision arises from a legal challenge by Illinois and local officials contesting Trump's strategy to use military forces for domestic purposes.

The court's order, holding a 6-3 conservative majority, emphasized the president's authority in deploying National Guard troops is limited to exceptional circumstances, rejecting Trump's broad assertions of military power. Three conservative justices dissented, underscoring divisions within the court.

Local officials argue the narrative of lawlessness and violence in Chicago is exaggerated, attributing protests against immigration policies as largely peaceful. The White House and Justice Department face criticism over portraying the situation as requiring military intervention, with judges maintaining that local law enforcement is capable of handling protests.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025