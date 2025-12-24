Supreme Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Chicago

The Supreme Court delivered a setback to President Trump's administration by blocking the deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago, as the president attempted to expand military presence in Democratic-led areas. This decision arises from a legal challenge by Illinois and local officials contesting Trump's strategy to use military forces for domestic purposes.

The court's order, holding a 6-3 conservative majority, emphasized the president's authority in deploying National Guard troops is limited to exceptional circumstances, rejecting Trump's broad assertions of military power. Three conservative justices dissented, underscoring divisions within the court.

Local officials argue the narrative of lawlessness and violence in Chicago is exaggerated, attributing protests against immigration policies as largely peaceful. The White House and Justice Department face criticism over portraying the situation as requiring military intervention, with judges maintaining that local law enforcement is capable of handling protests.