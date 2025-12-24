The U.S. Department of Justice has dismissed a purported letter tying Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein and Larry Nassar as a forgery. This fake correspondence, widely circulated following its release, was judged by the FBI as not matching Epstein's handwriting. Importantly, the letter surfaced after Epstein's death.

This incident underscores that even documents released by the Justice Department may not necessarily represent the truth. The DOJ emphasized its commitment to releasing all legally required materials, following a law signed by Trump mandating the disclosure of Epstein-related files. This oversight process continues to yield large batches of document releases.

The letter, thought to be part of 30,000 pages disclosed to the public, falsely claimed a shared affinity with 'young, nubile girls' linking Trump, and a dubious reference to Epstein choosing a 'short route home,' hinting at suicide. The Justice Department continues to assert Epstein's cause of death as suicide, after finding the letter undeliverable postmarked after Epstein's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)