Pakistan and China Reinforce Commitment to CPEC Amid Security Concerns

Pakistan and China on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), pledging to safeguard it from any adversaries. In a significant meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, assurances were made regarding the security of Chinese personnel working on the USD 65 billion project.

Prime Minister Sharif, who is visiting China at President Xi Jinping's invitation, emphasized the necessity of swiftly completing all related infrastructure projects, especially in Gwadar, a crucial element of the CPEC in Balochistan province. Both leaders linked this effort to the broader context of the Belt and Road Initiative.

A series of agreements were signed during the talks, which also reiterated mutual support on core issues and underscored the strategic partnership between the two nations. The delegation-level discussions covered a wide range of topics, from industrial development to regional security, setting a course for future bilateral cooperation.

