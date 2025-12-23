Left Menu

Tension in Thane: NCP Considers Solo Run Amidst Alliance Snub

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is contemplating contesting Thane's municipal council elections independently after being excluded from seat-sharing talks by allies. While BJP and Shiv Sena discuss alliances, NCP prepares for a potential solo run, emphasizing respect in alliance negotiations and past successes with the grand coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:55 IST
Tension in Thane: NCP Considers Solo Run Amidst Alliance Snub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), under Ajit Pawar's leadership, is mulling over running independently in the upcoming Thane municipal elections. This comes after being left out of seat-sharing discussions by the Mahayuti alliance, according to spokesperson Anand Paranjape.

Local NCP officials, including Thane district president Najeeb Mulla, have not been contacted by BJP or Shiv Sena for alliance negotiations, Paranjape claimed. Although open to coalition participation, the NCP is gearing up for an independent campaign, having already interviewed 380 candidates.

Amidst ongoing alliance deliberations, NCP stresses it will reveal its seat demands once formally approached. Previously, the NCP saw success in Maharashtra's municipal council and nagar panchayat polls alongside BJP and Shiv Sena. The upcoming major municipal corporations' elections, including Mumbai's, are scheduled for January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025