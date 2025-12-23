Tension in Thane: NCP Considers Solo Run Amidst Alliance Snub

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), under Ajit Pawar's leadership, is mulling over running independently in the upcoming Thane municipal elections. This comes after being left out of seat-sharing discussions by the Mahayuti alliance, according to spokesperson Anand Paranjape.

Local NCP officials, including Thane district president Najeeb Mulla, have not been contacted by BJP or Shiv Sena for alliance negotiations, Paranjape claimed. Although open to coalition participation, the NCP is gearing up for an independent campaign, having already interviewed 380 candidates.

Amidst ongoing alliance deliberations, NCP stresses it will reveal its seat demands once formally approached. Previously, the NCP saw success in Maharashtra's municipal council and nagar panchayat polls alongside BJP and Shiv Sena. The upcoming major municipal corporations' elections, including Mumbai's, are scheduled for January 15.

