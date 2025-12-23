England's Ashes Break Controversy: Drinking or Misrepresented Downtime?

The England cricket team faces scrutiny as their director, Rob Key, responds to reports of excessive drinking during their break between Ashes tests. Speculation emerged after media outlets described the players' conduct in Noosa as akin to a 'stag do.'

Key, in a statement to the BBC, expressed concern over misleading headlines and insisted on investigating the factual basis of the reports. He emphasized the importance of understanding the truth behind the allegations of continuous excessive drinking.

Meanwhile, Australia coach Andrew McDonald stated he expects his team to fully recover from their celebrations and come prepared for the upcoming test match in Melbourne, asserting there would be no hangover impacting their performance.

