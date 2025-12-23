Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tribute to Former Members

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly paid respects to five former members who recently passed away. Speaker Satish Mahana informed the House about the demise of ex-MLAs and highlighted their contributions. The assembly extended condolences to bereaved families and observed a two-minute silence in their memory.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly convened on Tuesday to pay respects to five esteemed former members who have recently passed away.

During the third day of the winter session, Speaker Satish Mahana brought attention to the deaths of former MLAs Purnamasi Pankaj, Syad Ali, Syed Ali Ashrafi, Ram Singh Advocate, and Laxmi Prasad Verma. He lauded their contributions and legacy.

Expressing collective grief, the House extended condolences to the families and observed a two-minute silence for the departed, while assuring that messages of tribute would reach the bereaved families.

