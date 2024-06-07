RBI Revises GDP Growth Projection to 7.2% Amid Rising Consumption and Rural Demand
The Reserve Bank of India has revised upwards its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year to 7.2%. This adjustment is due to a rise in private consumption and a revival of demand in rural areas. Governor Shaktikanta Das and Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra shared insights on domestic economic resilience and global economic trends during their bi-monthly monetary policy update.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year upwards to 7.2%, up from 7%. The revision is attributed to increasing private consumption and a rebound in rural demand.
During the unveiling of the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted that India's real GDP growth is estimated to be 8.2% for 2023-24, according to the National Statistical Office (NSO). Das emphasized that private consumption is recovering, driven by steady discretionary spending in urban areas and a boost in rural demand from robust farm sector activities.
RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra quelled concerns regarding potential economic overheating, noting the recovery from the pandemic's severe output drop. The services sector and manufacturing are showing strong performance, buoyed by domestic demand and investment activities, supported by the government's continued focus on capital expenditure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian economy would have to navigate challenges posed by rapid adoption of AI/ML technologies, recurrent climate shocks: RBI.
Indian Economy Accelerates: 7% Growth Projected for Fiscal Year
Government's thrust on capex, fiscal consolidation paint bright picture for Indian economy: RBI
Indian economy well-placed to step up growth trajectory over next decade in environment of macroeconomic and financial stability: RBI.
Indian Economy Poised for 7% Growth in FY24: RBI Annual Report