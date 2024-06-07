Market Rally: Auto, Realty, and Bank Stocks Surge as RBI Maintains Rates

Interest rate-sensitive auto, realty, and bank stocks experienced notable gains on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its key interest rate steady as expected. The decision kept the focus on inflation while maintaining robust economic growth.

In the automotive sector, Mahindra & Mahindra saw a surge of 5.83 per cent, closely followed by Tata Motors at 3.44 per cent. Other significant gains included Apollo Tyres (2.97 per cent) and Ashok Leyland (2.46 per cent). Meanwhile, the BSE auto index rallied 2.53 per cent to reach 56,623.88.

Real estate stocks also attracted investor attention, with Sobha climbing 6.45 per cent and Brigade Enterprises rising by 4.96 per cent. The realty index saw a 1.89 per cent increase, hitting 8,363.16. Banking stocks were not left behind, with State Bank of India and Axis Bank climbing 1.59 per cent and 1.29 per cent respectively. The BSE Bankex index noted a 1.09 per cent rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)