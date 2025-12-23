Mark Wiseman Appointed as New Canadian Ambassador to the US Amid Critical Trade Talks

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a new appointment critical to diplomatic relations with the United States. Mark Wiseman, a renowned financier, is set to become Canada's next ambassador to the US, filling the role left vacant by Kirsten Hillman's recent resignation.

Wiseman's appointment comes as Canada and the US prepare to engage in significant trade negotiations, with the USMCA set for review in 2026. His financial acumen and connections are anticipated to play a pivotal role in advancing Canada's interests at a complex juncture in national and bilateral relations.

With a background as a leader at the Canada Pension Plan and BlackRock, Wiseman is expected to leverage his expertise to address key economic issues, from trade to energy exports. His role will be instrumental as Canada maintains its position as a top trading partner and major supplier of resources to the US.