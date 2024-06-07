Left Menu

Delhi Transport Department Cracks Down on Late Vehicle Registration

The Delhi Transport department has directed its district offices to monitor vehicle registration certificates issued by dealers fortnightly. This action follows complaints about delays exceeding 30 days in providing registration certificates. Strict enforcement measures are in place against non-compliant dealers, per the directive of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:17 IST
The Delhi Transport department has intensified efforts to monitor the timely issuance of vehicle registration certificates. Dealers now face scrutiny through fortnightly reports, addressing complaints of delays exceeding 30 days in providing these certificates.

This directive comes in response to numerous complaints received by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The Minister explained that the initiative aims to ensure consumers receive their registration certificates promptly at the time of vehicle purchase.

According to a recent order dated June 6, District Transport Offices (DTOs) must submit reports on the issuance and delivery dates for each vehicle. Any dealers found to be non-compliant will face strict actions.

