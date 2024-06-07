Delhi Transport Department Cracks Down on Late Vehicle Registration

The Delhi Transport department has intensified efforts to monitor the timely issuance of vehicle registration certificates. Dealers now face scrutiny through fortnightly reports, addressing complaints of delays exceeding 30 days in providing these certificates.

This directive comes in response to numerous complaints received by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The Minister explained that the initiative aims to ensure consumers receive their registration certificates promptly at the time of vehicle purchase.

According to a recent order dated June 6, District Transport Offices (DTOs) must submit reports on the issuance and delivery dates for each vehicle. Any dealers found to be non-compliant will face strict actions.

