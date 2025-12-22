Surreal Global's Magical Christmas: Transforming Spaces into Festive Wonderlands

Mumbai, December 2025 - Surreal Global, renowned for transforming spaces into enchanting experiences, marks its return this Christmas season with a grand showcase that spans both national and international locales. The company reimagines festive décor by merging character, craft, and storytelling, creating over 25 unique Christmas trees in iconic spots globally.

Embodying the brand's storytelling philosophy, 'Surreal' Christmas unfolds as a thematic celebration, with each installation distinguished by its own tone, personality, and compelling narrative. The hallmark 'Christmas Gala' installation at Jio World Drive, Mumbai, showcases imaginative storytelling through a chic central Christmas tree, complemented by a variety of character-driven elements.

Extending its festive influence, Surreal Global's Winter Fest 2025 transforms major airports into immersive holiday destinations, partnering with key brands like Sephora and Fenty Beauty to innovate and captivate. The brand's work highlights seamless creative synergy and crafts memorable, globally-influenced holiday experiences for audiences worldwide.

