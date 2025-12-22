India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Operation Sagar Bandhu
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as part of India's Operation 'Sagar Bandhu', showcasing the Neighbourhood First Policy. Launched in response to Cyclone Ditwah, the operation provides significant humanitarian aid, including over 1,134 tonnes of assistance via naval support and medical missions to the affected regions.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka on Tuesday as the special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting India's Neighbourhood First Policy. This marks the continuation of Operation 'Sagar Bandhu' which was initiated last month in response to Cyclone Ditwah's devastation.
India, showcasing swift action, was the first international responder to Sri Lanka's call for help. Operation 'Sagar Bandhu' has since delivered over 1,134 tonnes of humanitarian aid including essential supplies, medicines, and recovery equipment.
Key resources, including Indian Naval ships and the National Disaster Response Force, facilitated massive relief operations while establishing medical care and restoring infrastructure. This effort underscores India's unwavering commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in times of crisis.
