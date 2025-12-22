Tragedy on Purvanchal Expressway: Dense Fog Causes Fatal Crash

A tragic accident unfolded on the Purvanchal Expressway early Monday as a car collided with a stationary truck, resulting in three fatalities and seven injuries. Authorities reported the crash occurred amid poor visibility due to dense fog.

The accident took place near milestone 142.9 close to Darpipur in the Jaisinghpur area around 8:30 a.m., according to Circle Officer R K Chaturvedi. The truck, carrying cattle feed, was stationary due to a broken axle.

The victims, identified as Sikandar, Shambhunath, and Surendra, died instantly after their vehicle crashed. Seven others sustained injuries and were taken to Ambedkar Nagar hospital for treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as per police procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)