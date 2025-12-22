Left Menu

Tragedy on Purvanchal Expressway: Dense Fog Causes Fatal Crash

A tragic accident on the Purvanchal Expressway resulted in three deaths and seven injuries when a car collided with a stationary truck amid dense fog. The crash occurred near Darpipur, affecting a vehicle traveling from Lucknow to Azamgarh as visibility was severely impaired by the fog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:21 IST
Tragedy on Purvanchal Expressway: Dense Fog Causes Fatal Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded on the Purvanchal Expressway early Monday as a car collided with a stationary truck, resulting in three fatalities and seven injuries. Authorities reported the crash occurred amid poor visibility due to dense fog.

The accident took place near milestone 142.9 close to Darpipur in the Jaisinghpur area around 8:30 a.m., according to Circle Officer R K Chaturvedi. The truck, carrying cattle feed, was stationary due to a broken axle.

The victims, identified as Sikandar, Shambhunath, and Surendra, died instantly after their vehicle crashed. Seven others sustained injuries and were taken to Ambedkar Nagar hospital for treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as per police procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025