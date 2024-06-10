Domino's Plans Major Expansion in India: Aiming for 4000 Stores

Leading American pizza restaurant chain Domino's is set to significantly expand in India, planning to double its store count to 4,000 in the next 5-6 years, according to a top company official. The chain, which began its operations in India in 1996, recently celebrated the launch of its 2,000th store in the country. This milestone makes India the first market outside the US to surpass 2,000 stores.

Art D'Elia, Domino's EVP of International, highlighted India's immense growth potential, bolstered by a burgeoning middle class and growing economy. He noted that India has become Domino's second-largest market in terms of operational stores and ranks among the top five globally in revenue. The company plans to continue climbing the ranks of Domino's largest markets outside the US.

Operations in India are managed by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), which holds the master franchise for Domino's in India and several other markets. JFL CEO Sameer Khetarpal stated that the company intends to add approximately 180-200 new stores this fiscal year, with a capital expenditure of Rs 250 crore primarily focused on expansion. Despite some concerns over rising wheat and milk prices, Khetarpal remains cautiously optimistic about the company's growth prospects in India.

