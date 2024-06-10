SMPK Launches Direct Shipping Service from Shanghai Boosting Trade Efficiency

Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK) announced on Monday the launch of a direct container vessel service from Shanghai, China. This new endeavor promises to significantly enhance trade efficiency.

Additionally, SMPK has introduced a direct weekly express service that links Port Klang in Malaysia with Yangon Port in Myanmar, according to officials. Until now, cargo movement between China and Kolkata involved transit hubs like Singapore.

The new service was inaugurated with the successful berthing of the vessel SITC Nagoya at Haldia International Container Terminal on June 6, directly arriving from Shanghai, said port chairman Rathendra Raman. The second vessel in this loop service, SITC Tianjin, is expected to arrive at Haldia Dock Complex from China around June 12.

Raman emphasized that the port aims to enhance efficiency through direct services, resulting in significant logistics cost savings for its customers. 'The cost of shipment will be cheaper by about 35 percent for cargo from Far East countries to SMP Kolkata compared to the traditional route, encouraging regular trade between India, Malaysia, Myanmar, China, and Japan,' he remarked.

Operated by J M Baxi Ports and Logistics, the port rotation for this service will be Port Klang-Haldia Dock Complex-Yangon Port-Port Klang/Shanghai, thus ensuring a seamless connection between Far East ports, including China and Japan, and Kolkata. Officials have highlighted that shippers in regions such as West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, the North East, Nepal, and Bhutan will benefit from this new service.

