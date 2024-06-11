Left Menu

Piyush Goyal assumes charge of Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Piyush Goyal took charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tueseday in the national capital Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:25 IST
Piyush Goyal assumes charge of Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal with Jitin Prasada, MoS and officials (Image-PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Piyush Goyal took charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the national capital on Tuesday. He was welcomed by Jitin Prasada, MoS, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and other officials of the Ministry.

After taking charge Goyal expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve the nation once again. He said that over the past decade, PM Modi's strong development-oriented governance has inspired a wave of progress across the country, and it is imperative to continue building on this foundation.

Goyal emphasized the importance of working diligently during the Amrit Kaal to ensure rapid advancements in the field of commerce and industry. He said that the government is committed to creating new opportunities for the youth and working relentlessly for the welfare of all citizens. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the nation is poised to achieve new heights.

He also noted that embracing the philosophy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas," the collective efforts and trust of the people will drive India towards a brighter future. Goyal won the Mumbai North constituency against Mumbai Congress vice president Bhushan Patil by a margin of nearly 3,57,608 votes in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

He has served as the Minister of Railways and Coal and also held additional charge of Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs twice in 2018 and 2019. He was Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, Coal, New & Renewable Energy (2014-2017), and Mines (2016-17). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024