Piyush Goyal assumes charge of Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Piyush Goyal took charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the national capital on Tuesday. He was welcomed by Jitin Prasada, MoS, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and other officials of the Ministry.

After taking charge Goyal expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve the nation once again. He said that over the past decade, PM Modi's strong development-oriented governance has inspired a wave of progress across the country, and it is imperative to continue building on this foundation.

Goyal emphasized the importance of working diligently during the Amrit Kaal to ensure rapid advancements in the field of commerce and industry. He said that the government is committed to creating new opportunities for the youth and working relentlessly for the welfare of all citizens. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the nation is poised to achieve new heights.

He also noted that embracing the philosophy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas," the collective efforts and trust of the people will drive India towards a brighter future. Goyal won the Mumbai North constituency against Mumbai Congress vice president Bhushan Patil by a margin of nearly 3,57,608 votes in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

He has served as the Minister of Railways and Coal and also held additional charge of Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs twice in 2018 and 2019. He was Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, Coal, New & Renewable Energy (2014-2017), and Mines (2016-17). (ANI)

