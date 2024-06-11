Rural Empowerment in Focus: 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme Aims to Uplift Women

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored the Modi government's commitment to rural advancement during his inaugural address. The 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, a critical initiative aimed at empowering women by enabling them to earn at least Rs 1 lakh per annum, took center stage.

Chouhan, a four-term chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, reiterated the government's mission to empower women. 'The prime minister has another dream we want to fulfil, that is the dream to have 'Lakhpati Didis'... women empowerment is a mission of our government,' said the BJP veteran. 'Many programmes are being implemented through self-help groups to achieve this goal,' he added.

The minister stated the government's ambition to increase the number of 'Lakhpati Didis' from one crore to three crore. Reflecting on the significance of rural development programs like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he affirmed, 'India lives in its villages. Rural development is a priority of our prime minister.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)