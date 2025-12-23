Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash: Mexican Navy's Medical Mission Turns Fatal

A Mexican Navy plane carrying a medical patient crashed near Galveston, killing two. Emergency services rescued four and searched for two others. The causeway accident involved both Navy personnel and civilians. The crash, amid foggy conditions, is under investigation with Mexico's Navy aiding local rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Galveston | Updated: 23-12-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 06:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A Mexican Navy plane transporting a 1-year-old medical patient and seven others tragically crashed near Galveston on Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least two individuals, officials reported.

Rescue efforts by emergency officials successfully saved four people, while two others remained unaccounted for, according to a statement by Mexico's Navy shared with the Associated Press. The eight on board included four Navy officers and four civilians, though the specifics of the casualties and missing were not disclosed.

The incident occurred near the base of a causeway close to Galveston, some 50 miles southeast of Houston. While foggy weather was reported that day, it is yet to be determined if it contributed to the accident, which is under investigation by the Navy and soon-to-arrive FAA officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

