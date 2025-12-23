Territorial Tensions: US, Denmark, and Greenland at Odds Over Sovereignty

The leaders of Denmark and Greenland have expressed strong objections to the United States potentially taking control of Greenland, following President Donald Trump's announcement of a special envoy to the semi-autonomous territory.

President Trump's appointment of Louisiana Gov Jeff Landry as the envoy has sparked renewed tensions over Washington's interest in the resource-rich island. Emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and international law, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen reaffirmed that "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders."

Denmark plans to summon the US ambassador for discussions amid concerns over covert influence operations alleged to have been carried out by individuals connected to Trump. As the US administration positions Greenland as a strategic asset, the future of this geopolitical standoff remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)