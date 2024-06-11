IIT Guwahati Collaborates with Assam Govt for New Entrepreneurship Program

IIT Guwahati has announced a new Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), launched in collaboration with the Assam government, aimed at fostering entrepreneurship in the region. An official reported that the program, managed by IITG's Research Park Foundation and the Department of Industries and Commerce, seeks to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with essential skills.

Prof Devendra Jalihal, IITG Director, highlighted the program's goal to empower local talent, drive innovation, and cultivate sustainable economic growth. The curriculum will focus on applying management theories and models to the entrepreneurial journey, providing participants with practical insights and preparing them for business challenges.

Designed for young individuals with entrepreneurial ambitions, the program can train up to 400 participants, significantly impacting Assam's entrepreneurial ecosystem. A distinguished team of mentors from both academia and industry will lead the program, aiming to enhance the overall entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Northeast.

