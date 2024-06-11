Sarita Vihar Flyover Repair to Begin Soon: Expect Traffic Snarls

The Sarita Vihar flyover in Delhi will see major repair work starting June 15. This effort, expected to wrap up by August 15, will involve replacing expansion joints and bearings, causing partial roadway closure.

This essential infrastructure on Mathura Road links southeast Delhi to Faridabad in Haryana. During the repair period, one side of the carriageway from Ashram to Badarpur will remain operational 24/7, according to officials.

With a no-objection certificate from the police, the repair work is set to cause traffic snarls. Commuters are advised to adjust their travel plans, especially if heading to critical points like railway stations, airports, and inter-state bus terminals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)