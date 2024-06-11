Left Menu

Sarita Vihar Flyover Repair to Begin Soon: Expect Traffic Snarls

The Sarita Vihar flyover in Delhi will undergo repair from June 15 to August 15, leading to partial closure and expected traffic disruptions. The Public Works Department will perform the repair work, which includes replacing expansion joints and bearings. Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:03 IST
The Sarita Vihar flyover in Delhi will see major repair work starting June 15. This effort, expected to wrap up by August 15, will involve replacing expansion joints and bearings, causing partial roadway closure.

This essential infrastructure on Mathura Road links southeast Delhi to Faridabad in Haryana. During the repair period, one side of the carriageway from Ashram to Badarpur will remain operational 24/7, according to officials.

With a no-objection certificate from the police, the repair work is set to cause traffic snarls. Commuters are advised to adjust their travel plans, especially if heading to critical points like railway stations, airports, and inter-state bus terminals.

