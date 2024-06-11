Left Menu

Vineet Abhishek Takes Helm as Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway

Vineet Abhishek has been appointed as the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway, succeeding Sumit Thakur. Vineet, previously the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Mumbai Central Division, brings extensive expertise in urban planning and transportation. His appointment became effective on June 10.

Vineet Abhishek Takes Helm as Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway
Vineet Abhishek has officially assumed the role of Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) at Western Railway (WR), following the transfer of his predecessor, Sumit Thakur.

Previously serving as the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager for the Mumbai Central Division, Vineet took up his new responsibilities on June 10, according to a Western Railway release.

With an extensive background in urban planning and transportation, Vineet's career spans over 19 years in various sectors, including public, corporate, and non-profit. Notably, he is also an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer from the 2010 Civil Services batch and a management graduate.

His academic credentials feature advanced studies and research at prestigious international institutions, focusing on sustainable transportation, infrastructure planning, and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Besides his professional role, Vineet is known for his commentary on sustainable transportation and public policy issues.

