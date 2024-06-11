Vineet Abhishek Takes Helm as Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway

Vineet Abhishek has officially assumed the role of Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) at Western Railway (WR), following the transfer of his predecessor, Sumit Thakur.

Previously serving as the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager for the Mumbai Central Division, Vineet took up his new responsibilities on June 10, according to a Western Railway release.

With an extensive background in urban planning and transportation, Vineet's career spans over 19 years in various sectors, including public, corporate, and non-profit. Notably, he is also an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer from the 2010 Civil Services batch and a management graduate.

His academic credentials feature advanced studies and research at prestigious international institutions, focusing on sustainable transportation, infrastructure planning, and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Besides his professional role, Vineet is known for his commentary on sustainable transportation and public policy issues.

