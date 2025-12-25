Campus Tragedy: Teacher Shot Dead at AMU

A tragic incident unfolded at Aligarh Muslim University when a school teacher was shot dead by unidentified assailants on campus, as confirmed by the police on Thursday.

Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at ABK Union High School affiliated with AMU, was walking with colleagues near the Kennedy Auditorium when masked men accosted and fatally shot him from close range.

Despite being rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Ali was declared dead upon arrival. The incident, which took place after 9 pm, has prompted police to issue an alert and investigate by reviewing unclear CCTV footage due to darkness and fog.