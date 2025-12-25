Fatal Collision: Tragedy Strikes Sleeper Bus in Karnataka

A tragic accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga district claimed the lives of five individuals when a speeding truck collided with a luxury sleeper bus, leading to a devastating fire. Initial reports suggesting nine casualties were corrected after authorities confirmed the death toll. The crash took place in the early hours of Thursday.

The bus, en route from Bengaluru to Gokarna, had 32 on board when it caught fire after impact. As the blaze engulfed the vehicle, several passengers, unable to escape, perished despite attempts to break free. Meanwhile, quick action allowed some passengers, including the driver and cleaner, to survive by fleeing from the burning vehicle.

The seriousness of the tragedy prompted immediate condolences and compensatory announcements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Both pledged financial aid to the deceased's families and the injured, while the former requested a thorough investigation to determine the accident's cause and prevent future incidents. Eyewitnesses and unscathed bystanders are expected to contribute to the ongoing probe.