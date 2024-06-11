Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Fast Food Seller Dies as Bus Ploughs into Noida Housing Society

A private company bus crashed into the boundary wall of a Noida housing society, killing fast food seller Deepak and critically injuring his brother Sushil. The driver, allegedly drunk, fled the scene. Eyewitness accounts and police investigations are underway to determine the details of the incident.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:28 IST
Tragic Crash: Fast Food Seller Dies as Bus Ploughs into Noida Housing Society
Deepak
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Noida on Tuesday when a private company's bus rammed into the boundary wall of a group housing society, resulting in the death of fast food seller Deepak (30), who had set up his shop outside the complex. His younger brother Sushil (18) suffered severe injuries and is hospitalized in critical condition, according to the police.

Eye-witnesses claim that another person working at the momo stall also sustained injuries. The bus breached five meters into the society, stopping just 10-15 meters away from a low-rise tower. In the aftermath, locals, including women and children, gathered at the scene, with various stall items scattered under the bus.

Authorities report that around 20-25 passengers were aboard the bus during the 6:54 pm incident near Shri Ram Apartments, under Sector 113 Police station. While the harried passengers quickly dispersed, the driver and conductor fled, leaving the vehicle behind. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra noted that the driver possibly misjudged the turn, leading to the crash. Investigations are ongoing to confirm this and hold the driver accountable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024