Tragic Crash: Fast Food Seller Dies as Bus Ploughs into Noida Housing Society

A tragic accident occurred in Noida on Tuesday when a private company's bus rammed into the boundary wall of a group housing society, resulting in the death of fast food seller Deepak (30), who had set up his shop outside the complex. His younger brother Sushil (18) suffered severe injuries and is hospitalized in critical condition, according to the police.

Eye-witnesses claim that another person working at the momo stall also sustained injuries. The bus breached five meters into the society, stopping just 10-15 meters away from a low-rise tower. In the aftermath, locals, including women and children, gathered at the scene, with various stall items scattered under the bus.

Authorities report that around 20-25 passengers were aboard the bus during the 6:54 pm incident near Shri Ram Apartments, under Sector 113 Police station. While the harried passengers quickly dispersed, the driver and conductor fled, leaving the vehicle behind. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra noted that the driver possibly misjudged the turn, leading to the crash. Investigations are ongoing to confirm this and hold the driver accountable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)