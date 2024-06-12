Left Menu

Costa Coffee's Surge in India: Revenue Jumps 49%

Costa Coffee has reported a 49% growth in revenue in India, reaching Rs 151.8 crore for 2023-24. The brand, managed by Devyani International Ltd (DIL), added 67 new stores, bringing the total to 179. Despite a drop in average daily sales per store, the company plans further expansion to capitalize on India's growing coffee culture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:05 IST
Costa Coffee's Surge in India: Revenue Jumps 49%
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, British coffee chain Costa Coffee, represented by Devyani International Ltd (DIL) in India, has reported a remarkable 49% increase in its revenue from operations, totalling Rs 151.8 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24, according to their annual report.

This growth trajectory is accompanied by a 45% surge in gross profit, now standing at Rs 116.6 crore. DIL has expanded Costa Coffee's presence across India, adding 67 new stores in the past year, raising the total count to 179 establishments.

Despite a dip in average daily sales per store to Rs 32,710 from Rs 35,085 in the previous year, DIL remains optimistic. They plan to sustain the growth by stabilizing new stores and planning an annual addition of 60-70 units. The company also capitalizes on high-footfall locations such as airports to meet the increasing demand for premium coffee experiences among travelers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024