Costa Coffee's Surge in India: Revenue Jumps 49%

In a significant development, British coffee chain Costa Coffee, represented by Devyani International Ltd (DIL) in India, has reported a remarkable 49% increase in its revenue from operations, totalling Rs 151.8 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24, according to their annual report.

This growth trajectory is accompanied by a 45% surge in gross profit, now standing at Rs 116.6 crore. DIL has expanded Costa Coffee's presence across India, adding 67 new stores in the past year, raising the total count to 179 establishments.

Despite a dip in average daily sales per store to Rs 32,710 from Rs 35,085 in the previous year, DIL remains optimistic. They plan to sustain the growth by stabilizing new stores and planning an annual addition of 60-70 units. The company also capitalizes on high-footfall locations such as airports to meet the increasing demand for premium coffee experiences among travelers.

