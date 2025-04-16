Left Menu

Bravery Amidst the Flames: Heroes Save Lives in Singapore Shophouse Fire

Eighteen individuals, including Indian construction workers, received the SCDF Community Lifesaver Award for rescuing 16 children and six adults from a fire at a Singapore shophouse. Despite their courageous efforts, a 10-year-old Australian girl tragically died. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 16-04-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 06:36 IST
Bravery Amidst the Flames: Heroes Save Lives in Singapore Shophouse Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a heroic act of bravery, eighteen individuals, among them construction workers from India, were recognised with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Community Lifesaver Award. Their daring efforts saved 16 children and six adults from a fire that erupted at a Singapore shophouse on April 8.

The fire, which engulfed the three-storey River Valley Road building, threatened the lives of children and adults at a children's enrichment centre. Despite their crucial intervention, a 10-year-old Australian girl later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, while the community continues to celebrate the lifesaving actions of these brave individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025