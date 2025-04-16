Bravery Amidst the Flames: Heroes Save Lives in Singapore Shophouse Fire

In a heroic act of bravery, eighteen individuals, among them construction workers from India, were recognised with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Community Lifesaver Award. Their daring efforts saved 16 children and six adults from a fire that erupted at a Singapore shophouse on April 8.

The fire, which engulfed the three-storey River Valley Road building, threatened the lives of children and adults at a children's enrichment centre. Despite their crucial intervention, a 10-year-old Australian girl later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, while the community continues to celebrate the lifesaving actions of these brave individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)