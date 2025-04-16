The Bahamas Halts SpaceX Falcon 9 Landings
The Bahamian government announced the suspension of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings, awaiting a comprehensive post-launch environmental assessment. Until the evaluation is complete, no further clearances for launches will be granted. Previously, The Bahamas had approved 19 landings through 2025, contingent on regulatory permissions.
In a significant move, the government of The Bahamas has announced the suspension of all SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings. Officials are awaiting a full post-launch investigation before granting further clearances.
Bahamian Director of Communications Latrae Rahming revealed the development in a post on social media platform X, emphasizing the need for a thorough environmental assessment.
Earlier this year, The Bahamas had given the green light for 19 SpaceX landings through 2025, contingent upon regulatory approval. This sudden suspension reflects the government's commitment to ensuring environmental safety and compliance.
