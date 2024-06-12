DPIIT Hosts Workshop with Flipkart and Toy Industry to Boost Sector Growth

In an effort to give a significant push to the Indian toy sector, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) organized a workshop with Flipkart and the Indian Toy Industry in New Delhi. The workshop aimed to chart a roadmap for the sector's growth, scale domestic consumption, and enhance workforce skills.

Government Commitment:

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of DPIIT, highlighted the government's dedication to creating a thriving ecosystem for the toy industry. He emphasized the sector's designation as one of the champion sectors with a vision to position 'Made in India' toys in the global market. The government is adopting a cohesive approach, breaking silos, and collaborating with industry stakeholders to strengthen the sector's robustness.

Industry Growth and Export Expansion:

Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary of DPIIT, noted the success of the Indian toy industry, reflected in enhanced exports and a more robust manufacturing ecosystem with reduced import dependence. The Indian toy industry has expanded its presence to over 100 countries, including the USA, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, and China.

The next goal is to reach international consumers through effective use of online mediums.

Workshop Outcomes:

The workshop, organized in collaboration with Flipkart, focused on leveraging emerging opportunities from the e-commerce marketplace to bolster the growth of the Indian toy industry. It provided domestic toy manufacturers with insights into the nuances of online selling, paving the way for building a "Toyconomy."

The event was well-attended by members of Flipkart and the domestic toy industry, marking a step forward in enhancing the sector's global competitiveness and market reach.