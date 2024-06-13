Left Menu

Fourth ISBT to Alleviate Delhi's Transport Woes

The Delhi government plans to build a fourth inter-state bus terminal near the Tikri border, aimed at easing congestion at the Kashmere Gate ISBT. The new terminal will initially serve five to six buses and expand over time. This initiative also aims to reduce pollution by regulating bus entry based on compliance.

Updated: 13-06-2024 00:17 IST
Fourth ISBT to Alleviate Delhi's Transport Woes
The Delhi government has unveiled plans to develop a fourth inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) at the Tikri border. This move is poised to ease congestion at the overburdened Kashmere Gate terminal, according to officials.

Currently, Delhi houses three ISBTs at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Kashmere Gate. The new terminal, still in its planning phase, has identified a suitable plot for its location, an official revealed. A smaller terminal will be initiated to accommodate five to six buses, with expansion plans in place.

Another official highlighted that this terminal would be particularly beneficial during winter months when Delhi's pollution levels rise, allowing non-compliant buses to be stationed outside the city. Notably, restrictions mandate that only CNG, BS-VI diesel, and electric buses can enter Delhi when air quality reaches critical levels under the GRAP Stage IV.

