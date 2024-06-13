Fourth ISBT to Alleviate Delhi's Transport Woes
The Delhi government has unveiled plans to develop a fourth inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) at the Tikri border. This move is poised to ease congestion at the overburdened Kashmere Gate terminal, according to officials.
Currently, Delhi houses three ISBTs at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Kashmere Gate. The new terminal, still in its planning phase, has identified a suitable plot for its location, an official revealed. A smaller terminal will be initiated to accommodate five to six buses, with expansion plans in place.
Another official highlighted that this terminal would be particularly beneficial during winter months when Delhi's pollution levels rise, allowing non-compliant buses to be stationed outside the city. Notably, restrictions mandate that only CNG, BS-VI diesel, and electric buses can enter Delhi when air quality reaches critical levels under the GRAP Stage IV.
