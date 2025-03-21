Left Menu

Demographic Shifts and Political Tensions in Assam: A Controversial Debate

The BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi sparked controversy by terming Assam's Dhubri district 'mini-Bangladesh,' citing significant demographic changes. He critiqued the opposition for its stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act and Article 370. Congress MP Ajay Maken highlighted law and order issues, urging for improved governance and addressing youth drug problems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi has ignited a political firestorm by calling Assam's Dhubri district 'mini-Bangladesh,' asserting a notable demographic transformation. He linked the populous Congress win there to broader national issues.

During a recent parliamentary debate, Trivedi attacked opposition parties, particularly over their resistance to the Citizenship Amendment Act, accusing them of disregarding national unity. He credited the Home Ministry with organizing the Maha Kumbh peacefully and advocated for population control legislation.

In contrast, Congress MP Ajay Maken criticized the handling of law enforcement in Delhi, an aspect under direct Home Ministry oversight. He highlighted concerns about youth drug use, urging governmental action to safeguard India's demographic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

