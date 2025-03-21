Demographic Shifts and Political Tensions in Assam: A Controversial Debate

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi has ignited a political firestorm by calling Assam's Dhubri district 'mini-Bangladesh,' asserting a notable demographic transformation. He linked the populous Congress win there to broader national issues.

During a recent parliamentary debate, Trivedi attacked opposition parties, particularly over their resistance to the Citizenship Amendment Act, accusing them of disregarding national unity. He credited the Home Ministry with organizing the Maha Kumbh peacefully and advocated for population control legislation.

In contrast, Congress MP Ajay Maken criticized the handling of law enforcement in Delhi, an aspect under direct Home Ministry oversight. He highlighted concerns about youth drug use, urging governmental action to safeguard India's demographic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)