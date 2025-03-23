Murder Investigation Unfolds as Videographer Found Dead in Wheat Field

The grim discovery of 24-year-old videographer Chandan Bind's body in a wheat field has led to a murder case against five individuals, as confirmed by police on Sunday. Bind, who had disappeared from his home in Ballia district on March 18, was found near Mathiya under the Revati police station's jurisdiction.

Authorities revealed that based on the complaint filed by the victim's father, Shyam Bihari Prasad, the accused include locals Surendra, Shri Bhagwan, Bali Yadav, and Deepak Yadav, along with Rohit Yadav from Bihar's Saran district. The complaint suggests a planned abduction and murder, with the body left in the field.

Law enforcement has dispatched the body for a post-mortem examination as investigations proceed to piece together the circumstances of Chandan Bind's tragic death. The police are working diligently to gather more evidence in this case.

