Left Menu

Clashes Erupt in Buenos Aires as Milei's Economic Reforms Face Senate Vote

Argentine riot police used water cannons to disperse protesters in Buenos Aires as President Javier Milei's proposed economic reforms faced a Senate vote. Powerful trade unions and demonstrators converged outside Congress, urging senators to reject the harsh austerity and deregulation measures. This marks a crucial test for Milei's governance vision.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 13-06-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 08:08 IST
Clashes Erupt in Buenos Aires as Milei's Economic Reforms Face Senate Vote
Javier Milei

Argentine riot police deployed water cannons to disperse a massive crowd of protesters outside Congress on Wednesday, dramatically intensifying the atmosphere before a pivotal vote on state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Milei. The Libertarian leader's political adversaries, influential trade unions, and thousands of demonstrators gathered in downtown Buenos Aires as the Senate opened its debate on the crucial legislation. The protestors vehemently called on senators to reject Milei's programme of stringent austerity measures and economic deregulation.

This looming vote represents the most significant challenge to date for Milei's distinctive vision of governance and economic reform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024