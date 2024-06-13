Clashes Erupt in Buenos Aires as Milei's Economic Reforms Face Senate Vote

Argentine riot police deployed water cannons to disperse a massive crowd of protesters outside Congress on Wednesday, dramatically intensifying the atmosphere before a pivotal vote on state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Milei. The Libertarian leader's political adversaries, influential trade unions, and thousands of demonstrators gathered in downtown Buenos Aires as the Senate opened its debate on the crucial legislation. The protestors vehemently called on senators to reject Milei's programme of stringent austerity measures and economic deregulation.

This looming vote represents the most significant challenge to date for Milei's distinctive vision of governance and economic reform.

