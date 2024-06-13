Left Menu

Senegal's Economy Shows Resilience in 2023 Amid Political Tensions and Inflation Challenges

Senegal's vibrant primary and secondary sectors significantly supported economic activity, even as the services sector faced disruptions and export growth slowed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:18 IST
Senegal's Economy Shows Resilience in 2023 Amid Political Tensions and Inflation Challenges
Senegal achieved its fiscal deficit reduction target for 2023, resulting in a deficit of 5.1% of GDP, slightly above the target of 4.9%. Image Credit: Pixabay

According to the World Bank’s 2024 Economic Update for Senegal, the country's economic growth demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2023 despite facing political tensions and persistent, though declining, inflation.

Senegal's vibrant primary and secondary sectors significantly supported economic activity, even as the services sector faced disruptions and export growth slowed. The growth rate increased to 4.3%, up from 3.8% in 2022.

"The new authorities' commitment to strengthening transparency and public financial management presents an opportunity to bolster Senegal's positive medium-term economic outlook. However, this outlook depends on a commitment to fiscal consolidation and transformative reforms to ensure macroeconomic stability in the short term," noted Keiko Miwa, World Bank Country Director for Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal.

Senegal achieved its fiscal deficit reduction target for 2023, resulting in a deficit of 5.1% of GDP, slightly above the target of 4.9%. This achievement was due in part to an increase in tax revenues.

Wilfried A. Kouame, World Bank Lead Economist and one of the report’s authors, stated, "Tax reforms and improved personal income tax can raise domestic revenues by broadening the tax base and enforcing the legal framework without increasing poverty or inequality."

The report highlights that informality, a narrow tax base, and limited enforcement of legislation hinder the ability of direct taxes to increase revenues and address pretax inequality. Accelerating tax administration reforms and personal income tax policies can boost domestic revenue mobilization efforts.

Additionally, the report indicates that poverty incidence in Senegal has remained stable, with significant regional differences. Notably, there has been a decline in poverty in areas such as the Senegal River Valley.

As Senegal navigates these economic challenges, the commitment to fiscal discipline and reform will be crucial in sustaining growth and promoting stability.

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024