Left Menu

European Shares Dip as U.S. Fed's Rate Cut Delay Worries Investors

European shares opened lower on Thursday, affected by increased government bond yields. The U.S. Fed's more hawkish stance on delaying rate cuts dampened investor sentiment. STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, with sectors like real estate taking a hit. Notably, BT gained 2.5% due to Carlos Slim's stake, while Wise's shares dropped 19.2%.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:59 IST
European Shares Dip as U.S. Fed's Rate Cut Delay Worries Investors
AI Generated Representative Image

European shares edged lower at open on Thursday, weighed down by elevated government bond yields, as a more hawkish stance on rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened sentiment.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.2%, as of 0715 GMT, after closing 1.2% higher in the previous session. The U.S. Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday and pushed out the start of rate cuts to perhaps as late as December, with the central bankers projecting only one quarter-point rate cut this year, down from three projected in March.

Bond yields across the euro zone rose, with the yield on the German 10-year bund, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last at 2.551%. Most sectors traded lower, with rate-sensitive real estate being the biggest drag, down 0.8%.

Among single stocks, BT gained 2.5% after Mexican magnate Carlos Slim took a 3.16% stake in Britain's largest broadband and mobile operator. Shares of Wise plunged 19.2% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after the British money transfer company forecast a 15%-20% growth in its underlying income this year, a slowdown on the 31% seen in the year to end-March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024